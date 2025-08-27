US Slaps 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods Amidst Complex Trade Dynamics

On Wednesday, a staggering 50% tariff on imports from India to the United States officially came into force, as mandated by the recent executive order from President Trump. This decision, rooted in concerns over India's trading practices and strategic alliances, marks a significant shift in US-India trade relations.

President Trump had previously declared an increase in tariffs, criticizing India's high tariffs and strong trade connections with Russia. Responding to these moves, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stayed unwavering, assuring Indian citizens and businesses of bolstered resilience and continued economic growth driven by domestic initiatives.

Though many Indian exports now face higher duties, critical sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics remain exempt. The US Customs notification outlines these exemptions, offering some relief to Indian exporters. Despite short-term disruptions, Indian industry leaders believe that the country's strong manufacturing base will help navigate through these new economic challenges.