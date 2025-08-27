Left Menu

US Slaps 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods Amidst Complex Trade Dynamics

The United States has implemented a 50% tariff on Indian imports, effective from August 27, following President Trump's executive order. While pharmaceuticals and electronics remain duty-free, key industries are impacted. Despite pressure, India's PM Modi remains resolute, aiming to enhance India's self-reliance and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:38 IST
US Slaps 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods Amidst Complex Trade Dynamics
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, a staggering 50% tariff on imports from India to the United States officially came into force, as mandated by the recent executive order from President Trump. This decision, rooted in concerns over India's trading practices and strategic alliances, marks a significant shift in US-India trade relations.

President Trump had previously declared an increase in tariffs, criticizing India's high tariffs and strong trade connections with Russia. Responding to these moves, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stayed unwavering, assuring Indian citizens and businesses of bolstered resilience and continued economic growth driven by domestic initiatives.

Though many Indian exports now face higher duties, critical sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics remain exempt. The US Customs notification outlines these exemptions, offering some relief to Indian exporters. Despite short-term disruptions, Indian industry leaders believe that the country's strong manufacturing base will help navigate through these new economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand

Tropical Agrosystem Eyes Revenue Surge as Monsoon Boosts Demand

 India
2
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
3
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
4
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025