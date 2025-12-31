Namotsav: A Cultural Canvas Celebrating PM Modi's Legacy
Namotsav at Sanskardham in Ahmedabad celebrated the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through rich cultural expressions. The event, attended by Gujarat's Chief Minister and prominent figures, highlighted Sanskardham's educational commitment to values and nation-building, alongside innovative initiatives like NAMTECH promoting technological advancements in India.
- Country:
- India
Ahmedabad's Sanskardham played host to Namotsav, an event celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and achievements. The program drew distinguished dignitaries, including Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, honoring Modi through artistic displays and multimedia presentations.
The gathering was marked by participation from notable figures in politics and the entertainment industry, such as filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actress Namitha Vankawala. The occasion also drew leaders from the RSS and senior IAS officers, highlighting the event's national importance.
Aligned with India's educational progress, Sanskardham promotes ethical and responsible learning through its institutions, such as the Laxman Gyanpith School and Anant National University. Further innovation comes with NAMTECH, India's first institute focused on Manufacturing Engineering and Technology, driving Industry 4.0 transitions.
ALSO READ
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi
India's Dynamic Reform Express: Driving Growth and Innovation
Delhi Metro's Year of Expansion and Innovation
India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation
HPCI India 2026: Pioneering Innovation in Home and Personal Care