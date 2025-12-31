Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accentuated the mantra of reform, perform, and transform at the 50th PRAGATI meeting, which has expedited projects valued at over Rs 85 lakh crore within the last decade. Modi emphasized technological integration throughout the project life cycle to enhance efficiency and outcomes.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister called for further strengthening of the PRAGATI platform to ensure quicker execution, superior quality, and measurable impacts for citizens. Modi reiterated that the platform is crucial in sustaining reform momentum and facilitating timely delivery of services.

Highlighting the platform's success in completing long-pending projects, Modi noted that PRAGATI exemplifies India's commitment to cooperative federalism. By breaking down silo-based governance, the platform enhances collaboration and cross-functional execution.