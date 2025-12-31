Left Menu

Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of PRAGATI, a platform that has accelerated projects worth over Rs 85 lakh crore. The platform epitomizes cooperative federalism and focuses on reform, perform, and transform. Modi stressed the use of technology for efficient project execution and outlined its role in sustaining reform momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accentuated the mantra of reform, perform, and transform at the 50th PRAGATI meeting, which has expedited projects valued at over Rs 85 lakh crore within the last decade. Modi emphasized technological integration throughout the project life cycle to enhance efficiency and outcomes.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister called for further strengthening of the PRAGATI platform to ensure quicker execution, superior quality, and measurable impacts for citizens. Modi reiterated that the platform is crucial in sustaining reform momentum and facilitating timely delivery of services.

Highlighting the platform's success in completing long-pending projects, Modi noted that PRAGATI exemplifies India's commitment to cooperative federalism. By breaking down silo-based governance, the platform enhances collaboration and cross-functional execution.

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

