Tragic Bus Accident in Kabul Claims 25 Lives
A tragic bus accident in Kabul, Afghanistan, resulted in at least 25 deaths and 27 injuries. The incident occurred in the Arghandi area, with the bus traveling from Helmand and Kandahar. Reckless driving is cited as the cause. It follows another deadly crash in Herat.
A devastating accident in Kabul's Arghandi area led to the overturning of a passenger bus, claiming at least 25 lives and injuring 27, according to a Taliban official.
Passengers aboard the ill-fated bus were traveling from Helmand and Kandahar, and the tragedy has been attributed to reckless driving.
This incident unfolds just days after a similar catastrophic event in Herat, where approximately 80 people lost their lives in a crash.
