Tragic Bus Accident in Kabul Claims 25 Lives

A devastating accident in Kabul's Arghandi area led to the overturning of a passenger bus, claiming at least 25 lives and injuring 27, according to a Taliban official.

Passengers aboard the ill-fated bus were traveling from Helmand and Kandahar, and the tragedy has been attributed to reckless driving.

This incident unfolds just days after a similar catastrophic event in Herat, where approximately 80 people lost their lives in a crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)