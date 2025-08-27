Deakin University Opens World-First Campus in India: A Leap in Global Education

In a groundbreaking development, Deakin University has launched its first international branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, India, marking a significant stride in global education. This move reflects both India's global aspirations and Deakin University's 30-year legacy of collaboration with India, aimed at transforming the nation's education system.

At the heart of this achievement is India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes the country's emergence as a global hub for knowledge and innovation. The policy supports the establishment of world-leading universities within India, facilitating globally benchmarked education for students without the need to study abroad.

The GIFT City Campus embodies this vision, providing students with globally recognized programs, research opportunities, and industry-aligned education. Positioned in a dynamic business-tech hub, the campus offers pathways to international careers, reinforcing India's position as a leader in the global knowledge economy.