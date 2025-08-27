Left Menu

Deakin University Opens World-First Campus in India: A Leap in Global Education

Deakin University inaugurates its world-first international branch campus in India's GIFT City, showcasing a blend of global education and local access. This collaboration aligns with India's National Education Policy 2020, establishing the nation as a key player in the global knowledge economy and enhancing educational opportunities for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:22 IST
By Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, Deakin University has launched its first international branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, India, marking a significant stride in global education. This move reflects both India's global aspirations and Deakin University's 30-year legacy of collaboration with India, aimed at transforming the nation's education system.

At the heart of this achievement is India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes the country's emergence as a global hub for knowledge and innovation. The policy supports the establishment of world-leading universities within India, facilitating globally benchmarked education for students without the need to study abroad.

The GIFT City Campus embodies this vision, providing students with globally recognized programs, research opportunities, and industry-aligned education. Positioned in a dynamic business-tech hub, the campus offers pathways to international careers, reinforcing India's position as a leader in the global knowledge economy.

