Stray Dogs and School Duties: The Education Controversy in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the Delhi government's alleged redirecting of teachers' duties towards handling stray dog issues. Meanwhile, Education Minister Ashish Sood refutes these claims, affirming teachers aren't assigned such tasks. The directive aligns with Supreme Court orders, yet tensions rise over the prioritization of educational responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:25 IST
Stray Dogs and School Duties: The Education Controversy in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena in Delhi is currently ablaze with a fierce debate over the educational priorities of the ruling government. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister, has accused the BJP-led coalition of undermining the educational system by shifting schoolteachers' duties towards managing stray dog issues. His comments came amid a raging controversy over a directive mandating schools to appoint nodal officers to handle canine-related concerns, allegedly detracting teachers from their primary educational roles.

Countering these accusations, Education Minister Ashish Sood dismissed the allegations, clarifying that the directive issued was merely compliance with a Supreme Court mandate and did not specifically assign any dog-related responsibilities to teachers. Sood condemned AAP leaders for spreading misinformation and sought to assure the public that teachers' educational responsibilities remain uncompromised.

Amidst the exchange of accusations, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha expressed concern over the BJP's ability to maintain the educational system established before 2015, underlining the period when the AAP government had elevated training and responsibilities for educators. The ongoing contention highlights the broader struggle over educational governance in Delhi, as parties butt heads over policy interpretations and the true essence of prioritizing education.

