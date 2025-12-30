Left Menu

Russia's Oreshnik Missile System: A New Era in Belarusian Defense

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the deployment of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system in Belarus as US-led negotiations aim to resolve the Ukraine conflict. With a range of up to 5,000 km, these missiles pose a strategic threat to NATO. Belarusian cooperation deepens its dependency on Moscow.

Updated: 30-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:21 IST
In a recent announcement, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the activation of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus. The system, capable of deploying nuclear warheads, arrives during critical US-led peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict.

The Oreshnik, with a range of 5,000 kilometers, can threaten key NATO sites, heightening tensions in the region. The deployment follows statements from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, suggesting a stronger military alignment between the two nations.

As the West navigates potential setbacks in US-brokered talks, the strategic implications of this development are significant. The Belarusian Defence Ministry noted the Oreshnik's swift delivery capabilities, intensifying Belarus's military and political dependency on Moscow.

