COAI Demands Fair Play in Navi Mumbai Airport Telecom Row

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has called on the Telecom Department to address what it terms as an unfair denial of Right of Way (RoW) permissions by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL). This situation, COAI claims, hampers telecom companies like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea from establishing their independently managed networks.

COAI, in its plea to the Telecom Secretary, emphasized the necessity for adherence to the statutory RoW framework to ensure consumer convenience and preserve competitive neutrality. However, they allege that NMIAL requires operators to use its network infrastructure at unreasonable costs, significantly outpacing acceptable capital expenditures.

The association further criticized NMIAL's self-assumed exclusive RoW rights, stating this goes against the Telecommunications Act, 2023. COAI calls for the Department of Telecom to enforce regulatory compliance, allowing licensed telcos to deploy independent infrastructure essential for optimal 4G and 5G connectivity at airport facilities.

