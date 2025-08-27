Thane District Races Against Time to Fix Pothole-Ridden Roads

In an effort to alleviate public distress, authorities in Thane district have mandated immediate repairs of pothole-laden roads. An official release on Wednesday underscored the pressing need to resolve the issue ahead of the Ganpati festival, which draws significant traffic and public movement.

The district administration's urgent meeting highlighted the necessity for all roads to be traffic-worthy before the celebrations, issuing a stern warning to concerned departments. Delays or excuses in repairing the roads will not be tolerated, ensuring accountability and prompt action.

Previous protests over poor road conditions have spurred this proactive approach, as officials aim to enhance transportation and public safety in the district.