Call for Revival: Former Minister Urges Reopening of MISL Plant

Former Odisha Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei has made an earnest appeal to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging swift action toward the reopening of the Mideast Integrated Steels Limited (MISL) plant located in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex, Jajpur district.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Ghadei recounted the significance of MISL, noting it was the inaugural steel project at Kalinga Nagar by the MESCO Steel Group, established in 1993. He detailed the impact on over 200 families displaced from Khurunti, Siaria, and Nanagobindapur villages, along with state-supported resource allocations for the plant's captive consumption.

Ghadei expressed concern regarding MISL's shutdown on February 12, 2020, a move that left more than 2,000 workers jobless. The former minister noted the necessity of continuing efforts for attracting investments and job creation, urging the current government to aid in resolving the ongoing challenges faced by the impacted families. He sought Majhi's intervention for revitalizing the stalled operations for the benefit of Jajpur's displaced workers.

