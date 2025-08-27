Left Menu

Tariff Troubles: US Actions Prompt Swadeshi-Like Boycott Call in India

Economist Utsa Patnaik warns that US tariffs on India's agriculture, textile, and pharmaceutical sectors could lead to severe impacts. At a workshop, she suggests a Swadeshi-style boycott of foreign goods to counter these tariffs, pointing to a historical precedent during the Great Depression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:24 IST
Tariff Troubles: US Actions Prompt Swadeshi-Like Boycott Call in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Economist Utsa Patnaik has raised alarms over the implications of new US tariffs for India's agriculture, textile, and pharmaceutical sectors. Speaking at a workshop focused on free trade agreements and their impact on Indian agriculture and sovereignty, Patnaik suggested that India might have to consider a boycott strategy reminiscent of the historical Swadeshi Movement as a potential countermeasure.

Reflecting on the broader economic context, Patnaik highlighted actions by US President Donald Trump as indicative of a wider consumer crisis in America. Citing economist Joseph Stiglitz's findings, she noted the decline in real wages for American workers, signaling a diminishing consumption capacity in advanced capitalist economies.

Discussing the production landscape, Patnaik warned that unilateral US tariff actions could disrupt Indian farmers uniquely positioned due to India's diverse agricultural output. She emphasized the urgent need for concrete government measures to mitigate the crisis's impact on sectors heavily reliant on exports to the US, including pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025