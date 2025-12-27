Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, during an agriculture seminar, criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and indirectly targeted the BJP for supporting laws that harm farmers. He reinforced his government's priority in agriculture, highlighting the Dravidian model's commitment to promoting farmers' welfare and productivity.

The CM pointed out that since the DMK assumed office, substantial measures such as introducing a separate agriculture budget and increasing financial allocation to a cumulative Rs 1.94 lakh crore have been undertaken. Stalin stressed the importance of technology in agriculture, stating that only when advancements reach farmers, true development will occur.

Stalin announced Rs 2095.07 crore worth of projects, including new healthcare facilities and government buildings. Welfare assistance was distributed to 518 farmers, and discussions with agricultural scientists were organized to enhance farmers' understanding and usage of modern technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)