Left Menu

Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin criticizes AIADMK and BJP leaders for supporting laws detrimental to farmers. He highlights his government's commitment to boosting agriculture through increased funding and technology adoption. Stalin announced Rs 2095.07 crore worth of projects and welfare assistance to benefit farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:48 IST
Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance
agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, during an agriculture seminar, criticized AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and indirectly targeted the BJP for supporting laws that harm farmers. He reinforced his government's priority in agriculture, highlighting the Dravidian model's commitment to promoting farmers' welfare and productivity.

The CM pointed out that since the DMK assumed office, substantial measures such as introducing a separate agriculture budget and increasing financial allocation to a cumulative Rs 1.94 lakh crore have been undertaken. Stalin stressed the importance of technology in agriculture, stating that only when advancements reach farmers, true development will occur.

Stalin announced Rs 2095.07 crore worth of projects, including new healthcare facilities and government buildings. Welfare assistance was distributed to 518 farmers, and discussions with agricultural scientists were organized to enhance farmers' understanding and usage of modern technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025