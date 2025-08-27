Left Menu

Revolutionizing Festive Giving: 'My Gift, My Choice' Returns with a Bang

AdvantageClub.ai launches its 'My Gift, My Choice' Diwali campaign, offering personalized, digital-first employee gifting experiences globally. The campaign includes diverse brand choices, gift cards, experiential rewards, and AI-driven redemption, enhancing workplace celebrations in 2025. The platform aims to foster tailored employee engagement and improve retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AdvantageClub.ai, a pioneering AI platform specializing in employee engagement and rewards, has reintroduced its prominent Diwali campaign, 'My Gift, My Choice.' Enhanced for 2025, the campaign offers increased flexibility, expanded gifting options, and improved redemption experiences to make workplace celebrations more remarkable.

As organizations gear up for the festive season, AdvantageClub.ai is transforming team celebrations by shifting away from traditional gifting towards hyper-personalized, digital-first solutions. With over 15 million users and managing $90 million in budgets, it continues revolutionizing corporate gifting globally.

Key campaign features include access to 10,000+ brand choices, custom gift cards, experiential rewards, and seamless API integration to simplify HR tasks. With AI-driven redemption through various platforms, employees enjoy memorable and tailored experiences as workplace gifting reaches new heights with AdvantageClub.ai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

