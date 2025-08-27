Left Menu

West Bengal's Public Transport Adaptive Surge for Durga Puja

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty announced plans to rationalize bus routes alongside new Metro services in West Bengal, addressing decreased bus ridership. Special bus services will be introduced for Durga Puja, including 'Puja Special Buses' and Volvo AC services to cater to festive crowds and traditional celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:27 IST
Transport Minister
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty announced strategic adjustments to bus routes in response to the introduction of new Metro services, aiming to optimize the public transport network amidst declining bus ridership. These efforts come with the run-up to the Durga Puja festival.

At a press conference, Chakraborty revealed plans for special bus services during the festive season to accommodate increased passenger demand. The upcoming Durga Puja will see 'Puja Special Buses' strategically stationed across major city stations and shopping areas.

The state government will deploy additional buses, including luxurious Volvo AC ones, to serve festival-goers visiting prominent pandals. Night service options are also planned, with bookings available online and at West Bengal Transport Corporation counters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

