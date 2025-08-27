Left Menu

Federal Takeover: Union Station's New Chapter

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the federal government is assuming control over Washington's Union Station from Amtrak. This decision aims to restore Union Station, perceived as deteriorating, into a prestigious transit hub. President Trump's administration supports the project with plans for city improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The federal government is stepping in to manage Union Station in Washington, D.C. Amid growing concerns over its dilapidated state, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the takeover from Amtrak on Wednesday, aiming to revitalize the main transportation hub near the US Capitol.

Simultaneously, Secretary Duffy joined Amtrak President Roger Harris to launch the NextGen Acela, promising a new era of high-speed rail service. The decision aligns with President Trump's broader urban beautification agenda, which seeks $2 billion from Congress to enhance the capital's infrastructure.

While local crime statistics suggest a decrease in violence, federal authorities have nonetheless deployed National Guard troops to the city. Despite political opposition, Duffy intends to turn Union Station into a world-class facility, emphasizing public safety improvements in response to previous concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

