CCI Approves PSA India’s Full Acquisition of PSA Bharat Investments

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of an additional 40% shareholding in PSA Bharat Investments Pte. Ltd. (Target) by PSA India Pte. Ltd. (Acquirer). With this transaction, PSA India will gain 100% ownership of PSA Bharat Investments, consolidating its control over container terminal operations in India.

Details of the Transaction

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of shares from AIN Investment Ltd. (Seller). After the deal, PSA India will hold the entire equity stake of PSA Bharat Investments, strengthening its footprint in India’s maritime supply chain sector.

Acquirer – PSA India Pte. Ltd. : A Singapore-based investment holding company and a wholly owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte. Ltd. , one of the world’s largest port groups. PSA India holds stakes in Indian entities engaged in the maritime supply chain , including container handling and terminal services.

Target – PSA Bharat Investments Pte. Ltd.: Also based in Singapore, this investment holding company owns stakes in Indian subsidiaries that operate container terminal services in key ports across India.

PSA International’s Global & Indian Presence

PSA International, headquartered in Singapore, is among the leading global port operators with a presence in over 160 locations across 42 countries, including flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp. Its services cover container handling, logistics, supply chain solutions, and port management.

In India, PSA International operates through its subsidiaries in multiple ports including JNPT (Nhava Sheva), Chennai, Tuticorin, and Kolkata, making it a vital player in India’s growing container logistics sector.

Strategic Significance of the Deal

The acquisition is expected to provide several strategic advantages:

Full ownership control : By raising its stake from 60% to 100%, PSA India will gain greater operational flexibility, decision-making authority, and integration opportunities.

Boost to India’s port infrastructure : The deal reinforces PSA’s long-term commitment to India’s maritime sector, a critical pillar of the government’s PM Gati Shakti and Sagarmala initiatives .

Efficiency in logistics and trade: As container traffic grows with India’s expanding global trade, PSA’s consolidation is expected to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

CCI’s Approval and Competition Implications

The CCI’s clearance indicates that the acquisition will not adversely affect market competition in India’s container terminal services. Instead, it is likely to increase investment inflows and improve logistics competitiveness, benefitting exporters, importers, and shipping lines.

Maritime Growth Context

India’s ports handle around 95% of its trade by volume and 70% by value, with containerized cargo growing steadily due to rising manufacturing and export activity. The government has prioritized expanding port infrastructure to support ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ objectives.

Global port operators like PSA, DP World, and Adani Ports have been instrumental in scaling up India’s container handling capacity. PSA’s full acquisition of PSA Bharat Investments positions it strongly to support India’s vision of becoming a global trade hub.

Outlook

With India’s containerized cargo expected to grow significantly over the next decade, PSA’s consolidation of control is viewed as a strategic long-term bet on India’s logistics future. The move underscores the increasing role of international port operators in supporting India’s economic growth and global trade integration.