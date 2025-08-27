Left Menu

Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, a tragic accident occurred when Google Maps allegedly directed a family onto a closed bridge over the Banas River, resulting in three fatalities and one missing child. Rescue efforts are underway. A similar incident in Jalore district claimed the lives of three young men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:21 IST
Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, a fatal accident in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, resulted in three deaths and a missing child after Google Maps allegedly guided a van onto a closed bridge over the Banas River. The vehicle was swept away by strong currents, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded as a family, returning from a religious trip from Bhilwara, followed GPS directions onto the Somi-Upreda Bridge, unaware it had been closed for months. The swift river currents trapped the van, prompting a rescue operation where five individuals survived by climbing onto the van's roof. Four lives were lost, including two women and two children, while the search for a missing child continues.

In a related incident in Jalore district, six men were similarly caught by the Sukdi river's currents. Three bodies have been recovered, while efforts to find the remaining victims persist. Local authorities remain vigilant as the region grapples with the aftermath of these tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

 India
2
Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

 Global
3
Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

 Germany
4
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025