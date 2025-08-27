Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

In a devastating turn of events, a fatal accident in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, resulted in three deaths and a missing child after Google Maps allegedly guided a van onto a closed bridge over the Banas River. The vehicle was swept away by strong currents, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded as a family, returning from a religious trip from Bhilwara, followed GPS directions onto the Somi-Upreda Bridge, unaware it had been closed for months. The swift river currents trapped the van, prompting a rescue operation where five individuals survived by climbing onto the van's roof. Four lives were lost, including two women and two children, while the search for a missing child continues.

In a related incident in Jalore district, six men were similarly caught by the Sukdi river's currents. Three bodies have been recovered, while efforts to find the remaining victims persist. Local authorities remain vigilant as the region grapples with the aftermath of these tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)