Left Menu

Minister Chouhan Advocates Swadeshi Amid New US Tariffs

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges the adoption of swadeshi products as additional US tariffs on Indian goods come into force. The tariffs have been raised on India's imports of Russian crude, prompting Chouhan to emphasize India's self-reliance and capacity in agriculture and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:25 IST
Minister Chouhan Advocates Swadeshi Amid New US Tariffs
tariffs
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of using swadeshi goods as new US tariffs came into effect on Indian merchandise. Speaking after a consecration ceremony at his residence, Chouhan called for prioritizing domestically manufactured products.

The reciprocal tariffs, following US President Donald Trump's announcement, increased to 25 percent, specifically affecting India among 70 other nations. Additionally, tariffs on Indian imports of Russian crude oil doubled to 50 percent, marking a significant economic impact which commenced this past Wednesday.

Minister Chouhan urged the Indian populace to embrace goods that reflect India's cultural and economic essence, asserting that the country is poised to lead globally with its robust human and natural resources. Emphasizing India's agricultural strength, he highlighted the nation's capability to sustain both its own population and provide surplus to the world.

TRENDING

1
Djokovic's Journey to 25th Major Victory Continues at U.S. Open

Djokovic's Journey to 25th Major Victory Continues at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Security Challenges for Argentine President Milei During Campaign

Security Challenges for Argentine President Milei During Campaign

 Global
3
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
4
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025