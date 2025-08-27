Minister Chouhan Advocates Swadeshi Amid New US Tariffs

In a firm statement, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of using swadeshi goods as new US tariffs came into effect on Indian merchandise. Speaking after a consecration ceremony at his residence, Chouhan called for prioritizing domestically manufactured products.

The reciprocal tariffs, following US President Donald Trump's announcement, increased to 25 percent, specifically affecting India among 70 other nations. Additionally, tariffs on Indian imports of Russian crude oil doubled to 50 percent, marking a significant economic impact which commenced this past Wednesday.

Minister Chouhan urged the Indian populace to embrace goods that reflect India's cultural and economic essence, asserting that the country is poised to lead globally with its robust human and natural resources. Emphasizing India's agricultural strength, he highlighted the nation's capability to sustain both its own population and provide surplus to the world.