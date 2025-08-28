Left Menu

Rakesh Gangwal's Strategic Sell-Off: IndiGo Stake Reduced by 3.1%

Rakesh Gangwal, promoter of InterGlobe Aviation and his family trust, sold a 3.1% stake in IndiGo for Rs 7,027.7 crore through block deals. Post-sale, IndiGo shares fell 4.44% on NSE. Gangwal's holding reduced to 4.71%. The phased sale follows a fallout with co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:18 IST
Rakesh Gangwal's Strategic Sell-Off: IndiGo Stake Reduced by 3.1%
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Gangwal, a key promoter of InterGlobe Aviation, has significantly reduced his stake in IndiGo, India's primary domestic airline. Alongside his family trust, Gangwal divested up to a 3.1% stake, amounting to an impressive Rs 7,027.7 crore, through separate block deals conducted on Thursday.

Following this strategic move, shares of InterGlobe Aviation witnessed a decline, trading 4.44% lower at Rs 5,781 on the NSE and seeing a similar drop on the BSE. This transaction marks a continuation of Gangwal's phased equity sell-off, which stems from a well-documented rift with co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

The reduction leaves Gangwal and his family trust with a 4.71% interest in the airline, down from the previous 7.81%. The sales have been ongoing since a fallout in 2022, and no new shares have been issued through these transactions, with all proceeds going to the sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025