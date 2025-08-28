BharatPe and Unity Bank Launch No-Fee Credit Card with Revolutionary Benefits

BharatPe, a leading name in India's financial services and UPI payment sector, has unveiled its latest offering, the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, developed in partnership with Unity Small Finance Bank. Announced on Thursday, this card integrates groundbreaking features aimed at enhancing daily transactions including grocery shopping, bill payments, and travel.

Distinguished by its zero-fee structure, the card eliminates all hidden charges, ensuring a free experience for users. It provides flexible EMI options of up to 12 months and rewards users with a flat 2% back on transactions converted to EMIs. Additionally, cardholders enjoy complimentary lounge access and health check-ups, making it both a practical and luxurious choice.

Kohinoor Biswas of BharatPe emphasized their goal of simplifying credit access with this lifetime free card, while Unity Bank's Aditya Harkauli highlighted the balance of instant payments and meaningful credit limits. This initiative signals a new era in accessible financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)