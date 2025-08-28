Kamal Haasan Calls for a United Front Against US Tariffs

Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has criticized the US government's 50% tariff on Indian exporters, highlighting it as a threat to Indian livelihoods' sovereignty. He urges both the central and state governments to swiftly provide relief to those affected by the tariff.

Haasan suggests a two-year moratorium on MSME loan repayments and a special emergency credit line as interim measures. He also proposes expanded guarantee covers, restoration of lower-interest export credit, and prompt clearance of pending GST and other refund obligations to support exporters.

Furthermore, Haasan calls for the identification and facilitation of new global market entries to mitigate the tariff's impacts. He believes this situation should be a decade-long mission to secure India's position in future global supply chains, ensuring the nation is beyond the reach of international tariffs and threats.

