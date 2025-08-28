Left Menu

Indian Aviation Sector Braces for Financial Turbulence by 2026

The Indian aviation industry faces projected net losses of Rs 95,000-1,05,000 crore in FY2026, escalating from Rs 55,000 crore in FY2025, according to ICRA. Challenges include slowing passenger traffic, rising aircraft deliveries, and cost pressures from fuel and currency fluctuations, despite improved pricing in the previous fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation industry is on the cusp of significant challenges, with net losses expected to soar to Rs 95,000-1,05,000 crore by FY2026, up from Rs 55,000 crore in FY2025, ICRA has reported.

Passenger traffic growth has decelerated amid increased aircraft deliveries, with projections for FY2026 now trimmed to 4-6% from an earlier 7-10%. In FY2025, the industry capitalized on strong demand and higher yields, but sentiment has dampened as constraints like flight disruptions and trade tensions persist.

Key cost drivers, such as fuel prices and currency devaluation, have exacerbated financial pressures. Despite a 5% capacity boost in FY2025, advancing fleet sizes, and more efficient aircraft orders, grounded fleets due to technical issues continue to afflict operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

