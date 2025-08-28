Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit
The article discusses the decline in Russia-China trade after reaching record highs due to the Ukraine conflict, with significant drops in vehicle imports and oil exports. Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, efforts are underway to boost trade, focusing on agriculture and energy, amidst existing challenges and dependency.
Moscow's trade with Beijing, once at historic highs following Western sanctions, is facing a downturn, President Vladimir Putin aims to reverse this trend before his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian sources reveal concerns over the slide in trade figures as they prepare for the summit in Tianjin.
In the wake of Moscow's strained relations with Western partners post-Ukraine invasion, China emerged as a savior by boosting trade, setting a record $245 billion in 2024. However, recent Chinese customs data indicates a troubling 8.1% trade decline from January to July 2025, raising alarms in Moscow.
Amidst preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, key areas such as agriculture and energy are under consideration to enhance trade. Nonetheless, significant challenges remain, such as pipeline agreements and fluctuating military equipment imports, exacerbated by the dynamics of the Russia-China relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Agriculture Over Ambitions: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Singular Focus
India, South Africa Hold 5th JWG on Agriculture to Boost Bilateral Cooperation
WFP Deputy Executive Director Meets Agriculture Secretary to Boost Food Security Ties
Innovating Indian Agriculture: A Call for Quality Testing Devices
Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture