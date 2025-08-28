Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Pitch: CM Sai Invites South Korean Investors

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wooed South Korean investors, emphasizing the state's potential in multiple sectors. An official revealed that Sai is on a 10-day tour to Japan and South Korea aimed at luring foreign investments.

During the 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' in Seoul, Sai expressed readiness for global investments, citing a pro-active 'Industrial Policy 2024-30', rich natural resources, and a skilled workforce. The event, in collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), sought to position Chhattisgarh as a valuable industrial destination.

Sai assured investors of comprehensive state support, including ease of doing business initiatives and single-window clearance. The Chief Minister underscored the potential for growth across minerals, energy, electronics, and more, while also highlighting the state's commitment to employment, women's empowerment, and better value for farmers' produce.