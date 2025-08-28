Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences: Shaping Local Economies for Global Reach

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched regional conferences as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative, aiming to boost district-specific investment and promote local products globally. Japan will partner in the Mehsana conference. This regional focus aims to further position Gujarat as an industrial hub across diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:13 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences: Shaping Local Economies for Global Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a regional edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which aims to showcase regional strengths and attract investments for promoting local products on an international and national scale.

The initiative, known as the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference,' targets creating investment opportunities in districts with advantageous ecosystems for specific industrial sectors. Japan has committed to being a partner country for the inaugural conference in Mehsana.

This series of conferences, planned for four distinct regions starting October, follows the model of the original Global Summit launched in 2003 by then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi. According to Patel, these events will further Gujarat's growth as a leading industrial destination while highlighting unique district attributes and products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

