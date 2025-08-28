Left Menu

Bacancy Systems Unveils 1.92 MW EV Charging Innovation

Bacancy Systems, a leader in e-mobility solutions, launches a 1.92 MW distributed EV charging system. With capabilities like real-time load balancing and dynamic power allocation, the system enhances efficiency and scalability, answering the growing demand for robust and flexible charging infrastructure in the EV sector.

Bacancy to Revolutionize India's E-Mobility with the Launch of Its New B2B EV Charging Dispenser. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bacancy Systems is setting new standards in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector with the introduction of its cutting-edge 1.92 MW distributed charging system. This advancement aims to provide a flexible, efficient, and scalable solution for the increasing demands of the EV market.

Operating from Gujarat, India, Bacancy has a notable presence in engineering and e-mobility innovation. The company's diverse offerings include AC and DC charger controllers, EV simulators, and battery management systems. The recent development of the 1.92 MW system underpins Bacancy's dedication to fostering sustainable transportation solutions through smart charging technology advancements. Co-founder Krunal Patel highlighted the system's capacity to meet real-world operational challenges faced by fleet operators.

The burgeoning shift towards electric vehicles, especially in the heavy-duty segment, is propelled by government initiatives bolstering eco-friendly infrastructure. Bacancy's system centralizes power delivery, distributing it across multiple units to enhance efficiency and reduce infrastructure strain, allowing businesses to expand their network seamlessly. Bacancy is poised to further innovate with plans for a higher-rated dispenser, featuring advanced cooling options, readying their systems for evolving market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

