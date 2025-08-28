Steel and the Bharat Story: Forging a Path to Global Leadership

Metalogic PMS successfully organized its 8th Annual Conference at Le Meridien, New Delhi, where industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders gathered to discuss the theme 'Make in Steel, Make in Bharat'. The conference emphasized the fundamental importance of steel in driving India's economic expansion and its emergence as a leading global manufacturing hub.

Key industry leaders highlighted the steel sector's crucial role in construction, infrastructure, automotive, and defense industries, which comprise over 90% of India's steel consumption. As demands evolve, advanced steel grades and innovative production methods are becoming essential for accommodating new market dimensions, particularly in emerging sectors.

Discussion at the event also addressed cost concerns, geopolitical trade impacts, and raw material availability. Industry stalwarts like Abhyuday Jindal and Sminu Jindal underscored the importance of quality and sustainable practices in advancing India's steel industry and achieving self-reliance. As India's steel production grows, the National Steel Policy aims for a capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030, with goals to boost per capita consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)