Tragic E-rickshaw Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, an e-rickshaw carrying students overturned, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old girl. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Maujpur area, after the e-rickshaw collided with a motorcycle, causing it to overturn.

The young victim, identified as Ashita Parashar, a class 3 student at a private school, was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The e-rickshaw was reportedly being driven at high speed before the accident, according to eyewitness accounts.

Following the accident, the e-rickshaw's driver fled the scene. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the identity of the driver and piece together the sequence of events leading up to the collision.