Building a Culture of Safety: Insights from the Safety and Fire Summit 2025

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation emphasizes a culture of safety at the Safety and Fire Summit 2025, highlighting the need for preparedness and values alongside technology. Industry experts discuss innovations such as fire-resistant materials and smart tools, advocating for safety as a shared responsibility and everyday discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the Safety and Fire Summit 2025, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, experts stressed the critical need for a culture of safety that transcends regulatory compliance. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) emphasized that values and preparedness are equally crucial alongside technology in safeguarding lives.

DMRC Executive Director Devendra Gill, speaking at the event, noted that while predictive technologies can detect potential failures, true safety culture is about everyday discipline, like not jumping a red light. He shared personal stories to highlight how neglect can exacerbate disasters, such as during the monsoon floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Experts from defense, industry, and government came together to discuss how modern risks necessitate innovative safety measures. Major General Bimalendu Mohapatra pointed out technologies like fire-resistant fabrics and augmented-reality-equipped helmets that are becoming vital. The summit underscored that safety should be a shared responsibility, not just an abstract goal.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

