Amidst ongoing conflict in West African waters, Gambian fishermen find themselves struggling against foreign trawlers infringing on their rights and livelihoods. The situation has escalated beyond mere competition, igniting violence that threatens the essential fishing communities within the region.

The Gambian government's attempts at reform - aimed at enhancing local involvement in commercial fishing by mandating foreign vessels to hire Gambian crews - have resulted in unintended consequences. Accidents and confrontations are now frequent as locals stand in opposition to foreign militarization of the seas for uncontrolled profit.

According to the Association of Gambia Sailors and individual testimonies, such as Kawsu Leigh's experience, the impact is severe. With diminishing fish stocks and increasing market pressure, some fishermen are compelled to migrate, selling their prized boats, amidst fears of a complete collapse of their industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)