Road Accidents Surge in 2023: A Grim Reminder of Safety Oversights

In 2023, India experienced a concerning rise in road fatalities, with a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report highlighting that 16,025 individuals died without wearing seat belts. The report titled 'Road accidents in India 2023' reveals that out of these, 8,441 were drivers, and 7,584 were passengers.

The data compiled by police departments across states and union territories recorded 4,80,583 road accidents, resulting in 1,72,890 deaths and injuries to 4,62,825 people. Non-compliance with safety measures like helmets and seat belts played a crucial role in these grim statistics, as evidenced by 54,568 helmet-related deaths.

The report further indicated a 3.04% increase in fatal accidents from 2022. Over-speeding contributed to 68% of crashes, while alcohol, drug consumption, and mobile phone usage accounted for an additional 3.9%. Alarmingly, driving on the wrong side was the third leading cause of accidents last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)