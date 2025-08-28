Left Menu

Sterling's Rise Amid Dollar Struggles and BoE Rate Debates

Sterling gained against the dollar as concerns rise about the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence due to political pressures. BoE maintains rates as UK's inflation pressures build, with expectations unchanged at 4%. The pound's outlook weakens amid economic challenges and anticipated autumn budget difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling edged up against a weakening dollar on Thursday as traders expressed concerns over threats to the U.S. central bank's independence due to political interventions. The pound was 0.17% higher against the dollar at $1.3502, marking a 2.4% monthly rise for September.

The U.S. currency has been under strain from President Donald Trump's intensified efforts to influence the Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Lisa Cook sought legal intervention to prevent her removal, labeling Trump's attempts unlawful. In parallel, the Bank of England's pullback in rate cut expectations supported sterling amid strong economic data.

BoE committee member Catherine Mann advocated for maintaining the Bank Rate at 4%, though she remains prepared to cut rates should growth risks emerge. FX analyst Michael Pfister emphasized concerns about Fed independence as negative for the dollar. Despite a rise in UK producer output price inflation, BoE revised its near-term forecast to 4% for September, with a target of 2% inflation by 2027's second quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

