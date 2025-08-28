India Rallies to Shield Exporters from Steep US Tariffs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convened an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday to explore potential support measures for Indian exporters facing US tariff challenges.

The meeting, which included senior officials from finance, commerce, textiles, and other ministries, was prompted by a 50% tariff on Indian goods imposed by the Trump administration, effective from August 27.

Exporters, particularly in labor-intensive sectors such as shrimp and textiles, face competitiveness issues in the US market. The government assured the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) of its support, promising to address their concerns and safeguard their interests amidst the tariffs.