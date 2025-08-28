Left Menu

Gangwal Family Trust Sells Stake in IndiGo Amid Ongoing Divestment Initiative

Rakesh Gangwal's family trust, Chinkerpoo Family Trust, sold a 1.3% stake in IndiGo for Rs 2,933 crore. Since 2022, they have offloaded a total 28.32% stake amid an ongoing divestment plan following a fallout with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, reducing their holding to 6.51%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:39 IST
Gangwal Family Trust Sells Stake in IndiGo Amid Ongoing Divestment Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Gangwal's family trust on Thursday divested a 1.3% stake in IndiGo, India's largest airline, in open market transactions, garnering Rs 2,933 crore.

This sale marks a part of the Gangwals' broader divestment strategy, which has seen them offload 28.32% of their stake in IndiGo since 2022.

The move follows a strategic decision by Rakesh Gangwal, post-disputes with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, to gradually sell his stake in the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

 Global
2
Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

 Global
3
Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025