Gangwal Family Trust Sells Stake in IndiGo Amid Ongoing Divestment Initiative
Rakesh Gangwal's family trust, Chinkerpoo Family Trust, sold a 1.3% stake in IndiGo for Rs 2,933 crore. Since 2022, they have offloaded a total 28.32% stake amid an ongoing divestment plan following a fallout with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, reducing their holding to 6.51%.
Rakesh Gangwal's family trust on Thursday divested a 1.3% stake in IndiGo, India's largest airline, in open market transactions, garnering Rs 2,933 crore.
This sale marks a part of the Gangwals' broader divestment strategy, which has seen them offload 28.32% of their stake in IndiGo since 2022.
The move follows a strategic decision by Rakesh Gangwal, post-disputes with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, to gradually sell his stake in the airline.
