Controversy at the Surface Transportation Board: Trump Fires Democratic Member

President Donald Trump has terminated Robert Primus, a Democratic member of the US Surface Transportation Board, aiming to break a 2-2 tie as the board reviews a groundbreaking railroad merger.

Primus announced via LinkedIn that he received an email from the White House on Wednesday night, ending his tenure which began under Trump's initial presidency. This new vacancy provides an opportunity for Trump to appoint two additional Republicans, pending Senate approval, influencing the board's stance on the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger.

This move is part of a pattern of firings under Trump, affecting independent agencies like the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Reserve, drawing criticism over undermining political neutrality. The action against Primus has been labeled as 'legally invalid' by Primus and 'outrageous' by SMART-TD, the nation's largest railroad union.

(With inputs from agencies.)