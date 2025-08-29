Left Menu

Indian Container Cargo Defies Geopolitical Turbulence with Promising Growth

Indian container cargo is projected to grow by 8% in FY26, driven by capacity expansion and transhipment activities, despite geopolitical challenges. With container volumes reaching 380 MMT, the sector shows resilience, aided by the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:06 IST
Indian Container Cargo Defies Geopolitical Turbulence with Promising Growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent report by CareEdge Ratings, India's container cargo sector is anticipated to witness an 8% growth by FY26, despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions. The report forecasts container volumes to climb to approximately 380 million metric tonnes (MMT), showcasing the sector's resilience amid global challenges.

The growth trajectory will be bolstered by factors such as the expansion of capacity, increased transhipment activities, and the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, an infrastructure project expected to significantly enhance cargo handling efficiency.

FY25 saw Indian ports manage 1,593 MMT of cargo, reflecting a 3% year-on-year increase. However, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for FY23-FY25 stood at 5%, suggesting steady performance despite international trade headwinds. Notably, geographic and trade tensions, such as India's strained ties with Pakistan and US-imposed tariffs, have impacted the sector. Yet, India's container cargo achieved an 11% growth, exceeding estimates and sustaining a healthy 8% CAGR over recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
2
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
3
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
4
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025