The Hidden Impact of Bus Seatbelts: A Road Safety Wake-Up Call

Despite their rarity, bus crashes can have dire consequences. Seatbelts, a proven road safety measure, are underutilized in buses despite their potential to save lives in severe crashes. Legal and systematic efforts are needed to increase compliance and realize the safety benefits of bus seatbelts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:45 IST
A tragic incident in Victoria involving a school bus rollover that killed 12-year-old Milla Killeen and injured others underscores the significant consequences bus crashes can have, despite their rarity.

In 2023, Australia saw multiple deadly bus accidents, including a wedding crash in New South Wales and a collision near Melbourne that sent 18 children to the hospital. Despite being fitted with seatbelts, many bus passengers neglect to use them, unlike car passengers who comply universally.

Australian laws mandate seatbelt use where available, though enforcement varies by state. Upcoming federal regulations will require new buses to have seatbelt reminder systems by 2026. However, real compliance gains depend on overcoming technical barriers and timely education about seatbelt benefits.

