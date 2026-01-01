Boeing Secures Major Defense Contracts for Apache Helicopters
The U.S. military has granted Boeing a $2.7 billion deal for post-production work related to Apache helicopters. This follows a previous $4.7 billion contract awarded last month for new Apache AH-64E helicopters and associated equipment.
The United States military has locked in a $2.7 billion contract with Boeing for post-production support concerning Apache helicopters, according to a statement from the Pentagon this Friday. This new deal highlights the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. Army and Boeing in maintaining helicopter capabilities.
This contract follows a significant $4.7 billion agreement made just a month prior, which was granted to Boeing for the construction of new Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. Additionally, the deal includes Longbow crew trainers and other pertinent accessories. These agreements mark a substantial investment in the continued development and support of the Apache fleet.
The Apache AH-64E is a highly advanced attack helicopter, crucial for enhancing the operational readiness of the U.S. military. Boeing's provision of both new builds and post-production services ensures that the U.S. Armed Forces remain equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet future challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
