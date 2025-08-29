Left Menu

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Challenges Cotton Import Duty Exemption Extension

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has called on the Indian government to reverse its decision to extend the cotton import duty exemption, fearing it could damage domestic agriculture and increase import reliance. The BKS emphasizes the risks to local farmers and the need for better cotton pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:58 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Challenges Cotton Import Duty Exemption Extension
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has formally requested the Union government to reconsider its recent decision of extending the duty exemption on cotton imports until December 31. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the BKS warned that the move could negatively impact domestic farmers and drive India towards greater dependence on cotton imports.

The organization's letter noted a discrepancy between India's cotton production, pegged at roughly 320 lakh bales, and the domestic demand, which is around 391 lakh bales. Ordinarily, between 60 and 70 lakh bales are imported annually, comprising nearly 12% of India's total cotton consumption. The BKS drew attention to a decline in the area under cotton cultivation, down 3.2% from the previous year.

Highlighting economic concerns, the BKS reported that cotton prices have dropped from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 6,000 per quintal after the policy announcement. They warned that continued duty-free imports could further destabilize prices. General Secretary Mohan Mitra urged the government to revoke the exemption to support local farmers and maintain self-reliance in the cotton sector, stressing the need for immediate policy reversal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025