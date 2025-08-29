Left Menu

India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced upcoming measures to enhance India's domestic and global export outreach. These efforts aim to surpass the previous year's exports by addressing challenges, including US tariffs on Indian goods, which impact labour-intensive sectors like textiles and shrimp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:14 IST
India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for a significant export push, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who promised new measures to increase both domestic outreach and international presence. These steps are designed to ensure that the country's exports will exceed last year's levels.

The government is focusing particularly on sectors affected by the United States' 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, such as shrimp, leather, and textiles. The support aims to bolster labor-intensive industries facing challenges in global markets.

In 2024-25, the nation reached a record high of USD 825 billion in goods and services exports, setting a robust precedent for ongoing economic ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025