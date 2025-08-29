India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced upcoming measures to enhance India's domestic and global export outreach. These efforts aim to surpass the previous year's exports by addressing challenges, including US tariffs on Indian goods, which impact labour-intensive sectors like textiles and shrimp.
India is gearing up for a significant export push, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who promised new measures to increase both domestic outreach and international presence. These steps are designed to ensure that the country's exports will exceed last year's levels.
The government is focusing particularly on sectors affected by the United States' 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, such as shrimp, leather, and textiles. The support aims to bolster labor-intensive industries facing challenges in global markets.
In 2024-25, the nation reached a record high of USD 825 billion in goods and services exports, setting a robust precedent for ongoing economic ambitions.
