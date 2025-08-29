Left Menu

Is the UK Financial Sector Facing New Tax Burdens?

The Institute for Public Policy Research recommends UK finance minister Rachel Reeves implement a tax on banks' interest earnings from the Bank of England's reserves. This move could raise significant revenue but raises concerns in the financial sector about competitiveness and tax policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:35 IST
Is the UK Financial Sector Facing New Tax Burdens?
Rachel Reeves

In a significant economic discussion, UK's finance minister Rachel Reeves faces calls from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) to impose a hefty tax on banks. The tax would target the billions of pounds banks earn in interest from reserves held at the Bank of England, dubbed by IPPR as a subsidy resulting from the BoE's bond-buying strategy.

Many financial experts believe this tax would provide Reeves more fiscal flexibility. However, the move has sparked concern within the banking industry, reflecting in the stock market where major UK bank shares declined against a steady FTSE 100 index following fears of targeted fiscal policies.

The finance ministry advocates for enhancing economic growth as a route to bolster public finances, possibly hinting at reforms beyond tax modifications. Meanwhile, the debate surrounding the effectiveness and financial impact of the quantitative easing program continues to be a hot topic amidst ongoing financial strategy assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025