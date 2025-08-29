Is the UK Financial Sector Facing New Tax Burdens?

In a significant economic discussion, UK's finance minister Rachel Reeves faces calls from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) to impose a hefty tax on banks. The tax would target the billions of pounds banks earn in interest from reserves held at the Bank of England, dubbed by IPPR as a subsidy resulting from the BoE's bond-buying strategy.

Many financial experts believe this tax would provide Reeves more fiscal flexibility. However, the move has sparked concern within the banking industry, reflecting in the stock market where major UK bank shares declined against a steady FTSE 100 index following fears of targeted fiscal policies.

The finance ministry advocates for enhancing economic growth as a route to bolster public finances, possibly hinting at reforms beyond tax modifications. Meanwhile, the debate surrounding the effectiveness and financial impact of the quantitative easing program continues to be a hot topic amidst ongoing financial strategy assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)