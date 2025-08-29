European Markets Waver Amid Bank Stock Slump and Economic Concerns

European shares saw a slight decline on Friday as British bank stocks suffered significantly, adding to investor concerns over upcoming euro zone economic data and a crucial U.S. inflation report. The movements are expected to influence expectations of interest rate adjustments across the Atlantic.

Natwest, Barclays, and Lloyds were among the biggest losers, with Natwest declining by 4.8% following a proposal from a think tank that the UK government should tax banks on the interest they earn from reserves held at the Bank of England.

Simultaneously, the STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.4%, partly because of worries over the potential collapse of the French government and the U.S. Federal Reserve's autonomy. French political upheaval and recent economic data have intensified recession fears within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)