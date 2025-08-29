Left Menu

European Markets Waver Amid Bank Stock Slump and Economic Concerns

European shares fell slightly on Friday, led by a downturn in British bank stocks amid interest rate concerns and euro zone economic data. French political instability further contributed to regional economic anxieties. The U.S. Federal Reserve's decisions and ECB actions are closely watched by investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:08 IST
European Markets Waver Amid Bank Stock Slump and Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares saw a slight decline on Friday as British bank stocks suffered significantly, adding to investor concerns over upcoming euro zone economic data and a crucial U.S. inflation report. The movements are expected to influence expectations of interest rate adjustments across the Atlantic.

Natwest, Barclays, and Lloyds were among the biggest losers, with Natwest declining by 4.8% following a proposal from a think tank that the UK government should tax banks on the interest they earn from reserves held at the Bank of England.

Simultaneously, the STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.4%, partly because of worries over the potential collapse of the French government and the U.S. Federal Reserve's autonomy. French political upheaval and recent economic data have intensified recession fears within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025