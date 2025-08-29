Left Menu

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the government's plan to expand CNG stations from 8,150 to 18,000 by 2030. Under the 'One Nation, One Gas Grid' plan, India aims to transform its energy infrastructure, ensuring wide-scale adoption of clean fuels and setting ambitious renewable energy targets.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride toward clean energy, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday that India will increase its CNG stations to 18,000 within five years, doubling the current number of 8,150. This expansion is part of the government's ambitious 'One Nation, One Gas Grid' initiative, showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a modern Bharat.

The expansion reflects a dramatic growth from only 738 stations in 2014. This network fuels buses, autos, and cars across the country. By 2030, the city gas distribution network will cover almost the entire nation, having expanded from 55 to 307 geographical areas, reaching 99% of the population and 96% of the land area.

Currently, piped natural gas serves 1.52 crore households, improving safety and cleanliness in kitchens. The supporting pipeline infrastructure spans 25,429 kilometers and is set to reach 33,475 kilometers by 2030. Additionally, the transition to greener fuels includes 113 commissioned compressed biogas plants, with future plans to significantly increase blending targets.

