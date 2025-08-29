Jio's Leap: Ambani Announces IPO Plans for 2026

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has unveiled plans for Jio to go public with an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2026, contingent upon necessary approvals. This announcement, made during the company's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), marks a milestone that Ambani believes will underscore Jio's capacity to generate value on par with global enterprises.

During the AGM, Ambani outlined Jio's pivotal role in revolutionizing India's telecom and digital landscape, citing achievements like free nationwide voice calls, which set the stage for widespread digital payments and video consumption. He emphasized Jio's instrumental role in enabling platforms such as Aadhaar, UPI, and Jan Dhan, which have empowered a new generation of Indians and contributed to fueling India's booming startup ecosystem, home to over 100 unicorns.

Furthermore, Ambani highlighted Jio's rapid 5G rollout, the fastest globally, as a foundation for India's AI revolution. He reported commendable financial results for the fiscal year 2024-25, with Jio's revenue surging to Rs 128,218 crore, up 17% year-on-year. This financial performance, Ambani noted, is a testament to the enormous value Jio has already created, with even greater potential to come.