Boosting India's Medtech: A Strategic Blueprint for Global Leadership

India's medtech sector, currently valued at USD 16 billion, seeks to amplify its global market share to 10-12%. The CII-BCG report suggests refining the PLI scheme to bolster MSME involvement and developing raw material ecosystems as pivotal strategies.

To reduce import reliance, estimated at 80% in FY2022 but now 60% in FY2024, the report articulates nine strategic initiatives. These include rationalizing import duties for critical materials and encouraging multinational corporations to establish manufacturing and R&D centers in India.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes enhancing medtech parks, aligning regulations with global norms to boost exports, and fostering public-private collaborations. It urges raising global awareness of Indian innovations and building industry-ready skills through advanced training hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)