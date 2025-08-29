India Eyes Global Expansion Amidst Tariff Challenges: Goyal's Roadmap

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to enhance India's trade outreach, addressing concerns over recent global trade hurdles, particularly high U.S. tariffs on Indian imports.

He assured exporters of governmental support and emphasized exploring new markets to counteract the impact on labor-intensive sectors like textiles and footwear.

The minister highlighted the government's roadmap to bolster domestic demand and redefine India's export strategy, aiming to surpass last year's record export figures.

