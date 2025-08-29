Left Menu

India Eyes Global Expansion Amidst Tariff Challenges: Goyal's Roadmap

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined plans to boost India's domestic and international trade in response to recent U.S. tariffs. The government aims to explore alternative markets and increase exports, despite global trade uncertainties. Strategies include expanding domestic demand and supporting affected sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:09 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to enhance India's trade outreach, addressing concerns over recent global trade hurdles, particularly high U.S. tariffs on Indian imports.

He assured exporters of governmental support and emphasized exploring new markets to counteract the impact on labor-intensive sectors like textiles and footwear.

The minister highlighted the government's roadmap to bolster domestic demand and redefine India's export strategy, aiming to surpass last year's record export figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

