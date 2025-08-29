India Eyes Global Expansion Amidst Tariff Challenges: Goyal's Roadmap
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined plans to boost India's domestic and international trade in response to recent U.S. tariffs. The government aims to explore alternative markets and increase exports, despite global trade uncertainties. Strategies include expanding domestic demand and supporting affected sectors.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to enhance India's trade outreach, addressing concerns over recent global trade hurdles, particularly high U.S. tariffs on Indian imports.
He assured exporters of governmental support and emphasized exploring new markets to counteract the impact on labor-intensive sectors like textiles and footwear.
The minister highlighted the government's roadmap to bolster domestic demand and redefine India's export strategy, aiming to surpass last year's record export figures.
