Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Inflation Concerns and Rate Speculation

U.S. stock index futures dropped on caution ahead of crucial inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's September interest-rate decision. Tech stocks led declines while Nvidia's strong performance somewhat mitigated AI infrastructure demand concerns. Markets anticipate the Fed may ease borrowing rates, though economic resilience is noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:57 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Inflation Concerns and Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Caution gripped the U.S. stock index futures on Friday as investors braced for a vital inflation report capable of steering the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate choice. This led to a decline in contracts, with tech-heavy Nasdaq futures taking the hardest hit.

Both Dell and Marvell tumbled after issuing quarterly forecasts that underwhelmed investors, while Nvidia alleviated some concerns about the demand for AI infrastructure despite geopolitical uncertainties.

The markets now anxiously await the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Fed's favored gauge of inflation, which economists predict will demonstrate steady inflation pressure. Traders are weighing the odds of an interest-rate cut, underscored by dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

TRENDING

1
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India
2
Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships

 India
3
IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati

IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amara...

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

India's Economic Surge: Leading Global Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025