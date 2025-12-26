TN Guv R N Ravi offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy here in Tirumala.

TTD officials received Ravi and took him for darshan.

''Ravi had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was received by TTD officials before being taken for darshan," a TTD official told PTI.

Following darshan, priests honoured him (Ravi) with silk clothes and presented the Lord's prasadams (consecrated food) at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

