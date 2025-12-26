Left Menu

TN Guv R N Ravi offers prayers at Tirupati temple

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:22 IST
TN Guv R N Ravi offers prayers at Tirupati temple
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy here in Tirumala.

TTD officials received Ravi and took him for darshan.

''Ravi had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was received by TTD officials before being taken for darshan," a TTD official told PTI.

Following darshan, priests honoured him (Ravi) with silk clothes and presented the Lord's prasadams (consecrated food) at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

