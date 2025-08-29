Left Menu

India's Economy Surpasses Expectations with Q1 Growth

India's economy grew by 7.8% in the April-June quarter, surpassing expectations. This unexpected growth was fueled by softer deflators and increased government spending. Despite this, a tariff hike from the U.S. may negatively impact exports and job markets, potentially slowing down future growth.

29-08-2025
In a surprising turn, India's economy has surged with a 7.8% growth in the April-June quarter, outperforming the previous quarter and analyst expectations. The government released this data on Friday, highlighting an unexpected economic boost.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global in Mumbai, attributed the robust growth to unusually soft deflators and proactive government spending. However, Arora warns that many of these factors are temporary, with the effect of U.S. tariff hikes yet to hit Indian exports.

Economists caution that increased tariffs could negatively affect employment and consumption in India, potentially dampening the private investment climate. Nevertheless, GST cuts may offer some relief, cushioning real GDP growth through 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

