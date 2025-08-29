Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deficit Surges, Impacting Economic Growth Projections

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened significantly in July due to a sharp increase in imports, potentially impacting economic growth in Q3. The gap rose 22.1% to $103.6 billion. Goods imports increased while exports slightly dipped, affecting the GDP growth estimates for the upcoming quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:14 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Surges, Impacting Economic Growth Projections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit soared in July, as imports climbed significantly, casting a shadow over the anticipated economic growth for the third quarter. The Commerce Department announced on Friday that the goods trade gap expanded by 22.1% to $103.6 billion.

Driven by an $18.6 billion rise in goods imports to a total of $281.5 billion, the deficit overshadowed a minor $0.1 billion dip in exports, now at $178.0 billion. Previously, a reduction in import flows had contributed to a robust 4.95 percentage point GDP growth in Q2.

The economy grew at a 3.3% annualized rate last quarter, rebounding from the earlier 0.5% contraction noted in Q1. Initial economic contrasts were attributed to anticipatory imports preceding the Trump administration's tariffs. The Atlanta Federal Reserve projects a 2.2% GDP growth for Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

 India
2
India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

 India
3
Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.

Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting tw...

 India
4
Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025