U.S. Trade Deficit Surges, Impacting Economic Growth Projections

The U.S. trade deficit soared in July, as imports climbed significantly, casting a shadow over the anticipated economic growth for the third quarter. The Commerce Department announced on Friday that the goods trade gap expanded by 22.1% to $103.6 billion.

Driven by an $18.6 billion rise in goods imports to a total of $281.5 billion, the deficit overshadowed a minor $0.1 billion dip in exports, now at $178.0 billion. Previously, a reduction in import flows had contributed to a robust 4.95 percentage point GDP growth in Q2.

The economy grew at a 3.3% annualized rate last quarter, rebounding from the earlier 0.5% contraction noted in Q1. Initial economic contrasts were attributed to anticipatory imports preceding the Trump administration's tariffs. The Atlanta Federal Reserve projects a 2.2% GDP growth for Q3.

